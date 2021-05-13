South Africa

Asset Forfeiture Unit returns almost R1m to victims of inheritance fraud

13 May 2021 - 11:21
The NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a forfeiture order for R970,000 against a woman who fraudulently benefited from a deceased's estate.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has returned almost R1m  fraudulently siphoned from the inheritance of two victims. 

This comes after the AFU obtained a preservation order from the Mthatha high court to freeze money in two accounts held at Capitec Bank.

The money was meant for Zizile Tyalibongo and Yolanda Mampintsha, who were beneficiaries of Dzudzudzwana Tyalibongo’s estate.

Tyalibongo was an employee at King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality. He died in February 2019.

In July 2019, Mampintsha and Zizile Tyalibongo went to the municipality to complain about the benefit they had received, which was not what was due to them.

The municipality’s HR officer investigated the matter and discovered that the resolution attached to Tyalibongo’s file had four beneficiaries, while the resolution sent by the municipal pension and gratuity fund stated five beneficiaries.

A woman had been added as the fifth beneficiary. According to the AFU, she had received R970,000 from Tyalibongo’s estate. She then transferred R30,000 into another person's bank account.

“With the co-operation of the police, the Financial Intelligence Centre and Capitec Bank, the cash was temporarily frozen and the AFU obtained the two orders to make sure that crime never pays and that justice is served for the family and the rightful heirs of the deceased,” the AFU said.

