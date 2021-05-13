South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The third wave is not upon us just yet: health department

13 May 2021 - 07:15 By TimesLIVE
Filipino Muslims shop at a street market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, on May 12 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

May 13 2021 - 08:00

Brazil suspends AstraZeneca use in pregnant women

Brazil nationally suspended the vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot, after an expectant mother in Rio de Janeiro died from a stroke possibly related to the inoculation. Authorities are investigating the incident.

May 13 2021 - 07:55

US COVID deaths hit lowest level in 10 months

May 13 2021 - 07:45

How to stop the next pandemic? WHO panel advises

A WHO review panel said a new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as Covid-19

May 13 2021 - 07:35

St John's and Krugersdorp High closed temporarily after Covid-19 cases detected

Two Gauteng schools have been closed after Covid-19 cases were detected.

“We can confirm that a decision has been made, in consultation with the DoH [department of health], district directors and GDE [Gauteng department of education] management, to suspend academic activities at Krugersdorp High School and St John’s College as a means of managing the discovery of several Covid-19 cases in each school,” said education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said 11 cases were detected at Krugersdorp High school, while St John’s College had six positive cases.

May 13 2021 - 07:26

Pandemic knocks out Japanese boxer's Olympic dream

Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier. Unfortunately, her #Tokyo2020 dreams have been crushed as the qualifying rounds were canceled due to the global health crisis.

May 13 2021 - 07:00

The third wave is not upon us just yet: health department

The rising number of Covid-19 cases across SA was “worrying”, the health department said on Wednesday night — but the country wasn't yet in the pandemic's third wave.

In a statement, the department said that it had noticed in increase in the weekly number of new cases over the past seven and 14 days compared to the previous corresponding periods, with all provinces showing an increase — particularly the North West and Gauteng. There was also an increase in the number of Covid-19 related deaths over the past seven days.

But these increases, the department said, were not yet pointing towards the “resurgence threshold” having been met.

