COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The third wave is not upon us just yet: health department
May 13 2021 - 08:00
Brazil suspends AstraZeneca use in pregnant women
Brazil nationally suspended the vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot, after an expectant mother in Rio de Janeiro died from a stroke possibly related to the inoculation. Authorities are investigating the incident.
May 13 2021 - 07:55
May 13 2021 - 07:45
How to stop the next pandemic? WHO panel advises
A WHO review panel said a new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as Covid-19
May 13 2021 - 07:35
St John's and Krugersdorp High closed temporarily after Covid-19 cases detected
Two Gauteng schools have been closed after Covid-19 cases were detected.
“We can confirm that a decision has been made, in consultation with the DoH [department of health], district directors and GDE [Gauteng department of education] management, to suspend academic activities at Krugersdorp High School and St John’s College as a means of managing the discovery of several Covid-19 cases in each school,” said education spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said 11 cases were detected at Krugersdorp High school, while St John’s College had six positive cases.
May 13 2021 - 07:26
Pandemic knocks out Japanese boxer's Olympic dream
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier. Unfortunately, her #Tokyo2020 dreams have been crushed as the qualifying rounds were canceled due to the global health crisis.
May 13 2021 - 07:00
The rising number of Covid-19 cases across SA was “worrying”, the health department said on Wednesday night — but the country wasn't yet in the pandemic's third wave.
In a statement, the department said that it had noticed in increase in the weekly number of new cases over the past seven and 14 days compared to the previous corresponding periods, with all provinces showing an increase — particularly the North West and Gauteng. There was also an increase in the number of Covid-19 related deaths over the past seven days.
But these increases, the department said, were not yet pointing towards the “resurgence threshold” having been met.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 602 031 the total number of deaths is 54 968 the total number of recoveries is 1 519 734 and the total number of vaccines administered is 430 730. pic.twitter.com/riDOYimUM0— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 12, 2021