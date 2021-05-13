Health head notes 'worrying' attempts to jump Covid-19 vaccination queue

Please wait for your turn and don't try to jump the Covid-19 vaccination queue.

That was the message from Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the Western Cape, who said on Thursday there had been “worrying and unfortunate” incidents of people — who did not meet the criteria — gaming the system under which health sector workers were vaccinated in the Sisonke programme.

Cloete said the Sisonke programme had “widened its criteria” for eligibility but it still only applied to those in the health sector. The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 60 on Monday.

“Nobody should be jumping the queue. We should all be adhering to rules, people must wait their turn,” he added.

A video posted on Twitter by a technology and motoring journalist who wrote: “I got the vaccine,” has ignited a fierce debate about the issue.