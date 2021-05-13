Robbers assault elderly couple, then drop off pupils at school

Two brazen criminals who tied up and assaulted an elderly couple and stole household items, including a vehicle with pupils on board, dropped off the kids at their school before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The elderly couple, who run a scholar transport business, were accosted in their home on Tuesday morning in Ga-Abel village in Bolobedu before they could deliver the children to school.

The robbers attacked their home and left them tied up, then bizarrely chose to drop off the kids at school before taking the couple's vehicle. The children had been waiting in the car when the couple were being attacked by the robbers.