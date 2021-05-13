South Africa

St John's and Krugersdorp High closed temporarily after Covid-19 cases detected

13 May 2021 - 07:23 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
Two Gauteng schools have been closed after Covid-19 cases were identified. Stock photo.
Two Gauteng schools have been closed after Covid-19 cases were identified. Stock photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Two Gauteng schools have been closed after Covid-19 cases were detected.

“We can confirm that a decision has been made, in consultation with the DoH [department of health], district directors and GDE [Gauteng department of education] management, to suspend academic activities at Krugersdorp High School and St John’s College as a means of managing the discovery of several Covid-19 cases in each school,” said education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said 11 cases were detected at Krugersdorp High school, while St John’s College had six positive cases.

“These cases were immediately requested to go into self-isolation. The temporary closure of these schools will be from Wednesday to Monday,” Mabona said.

He said the departments of health and education conducted contact tracing and tracking at schools across Gauteng.

“This ensures that we are kept abreast of the occurrence of Covid-19 cases and that we swiftly attend to those which we identify.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SA records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

There were 2,759 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections since the coronavirus outbreak ...
News
12 hours ago

'Worrying' rise of Covid-19 cases across SA, but third wave not here yet: health department

The rising number of Covid-19 cases across SA was "worrying", the health department said on Wednesday night - but the country wasn't yet in the ...
Politics
12 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA Covid-19 cases near 1,6 million

Covid-19 live updates.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  3. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...
Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
X