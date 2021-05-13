Union calls for Pretoria school to close after pupil is hit by stray bullet

The Educators’ Union of South Africa (Eusa) has called for the temporary closure of a school in Pretoria where a pupil was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting outside the premises.

“Eusa is shocked and angered by the ... leadership shown by the principal of Fusion Secondary School in Pretoria, Lotus Gardens, who forced teachers and learners to go back to class after a grade 10 learner at the school was [hit] by a stray bullet during a shooting that occurred outside the school [on Tuesday],” said union spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane.

Mahlobogwane said two men wielding automatic rifles were seen chasing and shooting at another man, who also had a rifle, outside the school.

“It is then that learners started screaming and running for cover. Unfortunately, at that point one grade 10 pupil was shot by a stray bullet that came through the window of one of the classrooms.

“The learner was hit in the lower part of her body. She lay on the classroom floor bleeding ... waiting for an ambulance to arrive.”

He alleged that the principal instructed pupils and teachers to return to class.

“Classes continued until around 3pm. It is senseless and ruthless for the principal to act in such an inhumane manner. The power that the basic education department has given to these principals ... must come to an end,” said Mahlobogwane.

The union called for the immediate closure of the school until pupils and teachers received counselling.

“Eusa has long called for the department to put security in these schools as we continue to see killings and other violent crimes taking place in and around schools.

“The very same department is victimising teachers for arming themselves in defence against criminality while all department offices across provinces have high security measures.”

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said it was aware of the incident.

“According to the information at our disposal, it is alleged that the learner was tragically hit by a stray bullet after the violence that took place outside the school premises. Violence did not happen inside the school premises nor did it involve any learner.

“The learner who got hit by the bullet was accompanied by her friend to the admin block to report the injury. The principal attended to the child in the sick room. First aid was applied on the advice of paramedics who were immediately called. The learner is receiving medical attention in hospital. We can confirm that the police are investigating,” he said.

The department did not address the union's calls for the school's temporary closure.

TimesLIVE