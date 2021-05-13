South Africa

WATCH | Hilarious video of woman falling while trying to capture her sister being proposed to

13 May 2021 - 11:15
The photographer falls while trying to capture a proposal at the beach.
Image: Screenshot

What was supposed to be a cute proposal at the beach has left social media in stitches after the person entrusted with taking pictures of the moment fell and failed to do so.

In a now-viral video, a woman can be seen falling three times while trying to capture her sister's beach proposal.

The proposal took place at one of the beaches in SA, where the misty and windy weather on the day was not in the couple's favour.

Nee man, ek kan nie (No man, I can't),” the woman can be heard saying while she keeps falling and laughing.

Luckily for the couple, someone was also filming the engagement from afar.

The hilarious video has garnered over 238,000 views on Facebook so far.

Watch the video below:

Ek het nou KLIPHARD gelag... 🤣🤣🤣

Posted by Lucille Scheepers on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Speaking on Jacaranda FM, the woman, identified as Celine Edwards, said: “I'm not a photographer, I'm actually a chef. It is my sister, and I just wanted to take a video of the engagement. I was so excited and I just fell. Three times.”

On social media, many users were left dying of laughter.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

