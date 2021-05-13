WATCH | Confusion and no social distancing as health workers queue for Covid-19 vaccines

Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the Western Cape, explained on Thursday that the Sisonke programme had “widened its criteria” for eligibility but it still only applied to those in the health sector. The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 60 on Monday.

“Nobody should be jumping the queue. We should all be adhering to rules, people must wait their turn,” he added.

In Durban, Fikile Mhlongo told TimesLIVE that she spent her Wednesday night dreaming that she would get vaccinated on Thursday morning.

Mhlongo was one of hundreds of health workers outside St Augustine's Hospital.

When she arrived she was told to join the queue, which was apparently more than a kilometre long, and await further instructions.

“I had my voucher which proved my registration, but then we started hearing about appointments and dates, something that wasn't on our registration. We are waiting here but unsure if we will get help or not. We have not eaten and cannot leave our spots in the queue.”