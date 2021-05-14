Cape cops bust men for extortion of spaza shop owner and two others for alleged rapes

Eight suspects are due to appear in different courts in the Western Cape on Friday on charges of rape and extortion, respectively.

The suspects were all arrested on Wednesday in Browns Farm and Crossroads. Six of them allegedly repeatedly threatened and demanded money from the owner of a spaza shop.

“The owner alleges the suspects have been threatening and demanding money from him since Monday. The suspects came again on Wednesday. The complainant [then] reported the matter to the police,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

Police followed up on the information received and spotted the vehicle in the Browns Farm area.

“The vehicle was stopped and searched and police recovered an undisclosed amount of cash in the vehicle, and all six suspects were arrested and detained.

“The other two suspects, aged 29 and 36, were arrested on charges of rape. The 36-year-old is accused of raping a 14-year-old in the Browns Farm area, and the 29-year-old for raping his ex-girlfriend in the Crossroads area,” Van Wyk said.

Six suspects are due to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court on charges of extortion, once charged, while the other two will appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on rape charges, he said.

TimesLIVE