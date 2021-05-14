Corrupt KZN prosecutor gets five-year jail term

A KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor has been sentenced to an effective five years’ imprisonment for corruption, theft and defeating the course of justice.

Zanele Molefe, who was a district court prosecutor at the time of the 2015 offence, was handed the sentence in the Camperdown regional court.

Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal, said Molefe has since been dismissed.

“She is sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for corruption, three of which are for defeating the course of justice. The sentences for theft and defeating will run concurrently with the corruption sentence.

“The matter refers to an incident that took place in May 2015, when Molefe was based at the Mooi River magistrate’s court.

“A man named Philani Hlela had driven into the glass doors of a convenience store, damaging the doors. The owner of the store, Donovan Carter, opened a case of malicious injury to property and Molefe was allocated the case.”