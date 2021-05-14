South Africa

Covid-19 vaccine rollout will begin at private sector sites on May 24

Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout starts on Monday at public sector sites and on May 24 at private sector sites. File image.
The next stage of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts on Monday at state facilities, while those hoping to get the jab at private sector sites will need to wait another week.

This is according to an update from the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and shared by the Gauteng health department.

People older than 60 and health workers are eligible for this imminent phase.

Under the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Sisonke Protocol, 455,169 health workers had been vaccinated by late Thursday.

The update stated all doses from the Sisonke trial for health workers, which is about to end, have been allocated within Gauteng.

“Staff will continue to vaccinate health workers with vouchers and appointments until 2pm on Saturday,” said the update.

“Phase 1b starts on May 17 at public sector sites and May 24 at private sector sites. All unvaccinated health workers who have registered on the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS), regardless of whether you have a Sisonke voucher, are automatically eligible for vaccination through 1b. If you have registered on the EVDS, you will receive a token.

“If you have not yet registered, you are encouraged to do so without delay.”

