Covid-19 vaccine rollout will begin at private sector sites on May 24

The next stage of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts on Monday at state facilities, while those hoping to get the jab at private sector sites will need to wait another week.

This is according to an update from the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and shared by the Gauteng health department.

People older than 60 and health workers are eligible for this imminent phase.

Under the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Sisonke Protocol, 455,169 health workers had been vaccinated by late Thursday.