Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing

Fidelity security guard Josias Lekgoathe almost pulled off the perfect heist when he allegedly loaded R4.5m into the back of his bakkie and never returned to work.

However, the plan unravelled. He was tracked down and ultimately handed himself over to the police more than a month after the crime was committed.

The cash, however, is still missing.

The details of the cash grab were laid out in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Friday, where Lekgoathe was denied bail because, the court ruled, the crime was serious and there was a risk he might evade trial. The case was postponed to June 29 for further investigation.

According to information provided to the court, Lekgoathe was part of a three man crew who started their daily duties with drop-offs and pickups from ATMs around Selby in Johannesburg on April 5. They returned to the company base at Edenvale with the remaining money.