Fungal infections might be dangerous for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms in ICU, experts say

They are also in the process of publishing another article on the potential risk factors of fungal infections during treatment for Covid-19.

Pohl-Albertyn, who is the National Research Foundation (NRF) SA Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) research chair in pathogenic yeasts, said there are several reasons why Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms in intensive care units are at risk of fungal infections.

“Severe Covid-19 causes changes in the immune system, such as increased release of cytokines (molecules involved in inflammation) and a decrease in certain white blood cells which help to fight other infections. These changes might make patients more susceptible to invasive fungal infections.

“Severe SARS CoV-2 infection also damages the lung tissue, making it easier for inhaled fungi, such as Aspergillus species, Cryptococcus neoformans, and mucoralean fungi, to cause invasive infections,” she said.

Pohl-Albertyn said many patients with severe Covid-19 have comorbidities, including diabetes, which made them more susceptible to fungal infections.

She said patients with severe Covid-19 in ICUs were often ventilated and have central venous catheters and urinary catheters inserted, which are also risk factors for fungal infections.

“Some drugs, such as corticosteroids used to treat the symptoms of severe Covid-19, may increase the risk of fungal infection, though the link between these drugs and fungal infection in Covid-19 has not been well studied yet.