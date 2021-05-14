Hope faces off against power in Marikana trial

The public area in the Mahikeng high court was populated with history’s ghosts at the resumption of the murder trial of the police officers implicated in the strike at Marikana in 2012 that left 44 people dead.

There were close to 20 of the widows and other family members of the 37 mineworkers the police killed during the 10-day wildcat strike. They waited, as they have done for almost a decade, for the first successful prosecution of a police officer for any of the strike-related deaths.

In Mahikeng, justice’s waiting area appears as a homage to the Sol Kerzner casino and hotel resorts that populated apartheid SA’s Bantustans — in this case Bophuthatswana and the former Mmabatho Sun — only stripped of its slot machines and card tables, and replaced with cushioned metal seats. It has that official smell of bureaucracy, of time appearing to stand still, and hope struggling to defeat the powerful.

Sharing the same waiting area, passageways and ablution facilities were the men accused of murdering their loved ones and then trying to cover it up.

William Mpembe was a major-general in the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the North West’s deputy provincial commissioner in 2012. As the police operational commander during the strike, Mpembe, who now heads security at Tharisa Minerals in Marikana, faces five counts of murder and is charged with defeating the ends of justice for lying under oath at the Farlam commission of inquiry into the Marikana massacre.