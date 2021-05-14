South Africa

More than 9,500 rapes in three months: Cele vows crackdown on GBV

14 May 2021 - 13:24
More than 9,500 people were raped between January and March, new stats reveal. Stock photo.
More than 9,500 people were raped between January and March, new stats reveal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

“The sexual violence meted against women in this country is simply shameful. Seemingly men and children are not spared.”

These are the words from police minister Bheki Cele when he released the latest crime stats on Friday afternoon.

“While there has been a decline in sexual offences cases, 9,518 people were raped between January and March.”

Station commanders, I urge you to act decisively against substandard service at your stations
Police minister Bheki Cele

Despite an almost 4% decrease in the number of rapes compared to the previous reporting period, Cele said “gender-based violence (GBV) remains a priority crime for us in the police service”.

“When it comes to GBV, there is no room for complacency. Those ‘sleeping on the job’ must get their act together or ship out.

“Station commanders, I urge you to act decisively against substandard service at your stations.”

From a sample of 6,893 of the rapes, 4,130 of those incidents occurred at the home of the victim or alleged rapist.

The Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki police station recorded the highest number of rapes, overtaking the Inanda station in KwaZulu-Natal, “which has sadly held the number one position for some years”.

Murder rate increases in KZN and Eastern Cape flagged by Bheki Cele

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have seen double-digit increases in their murder rates, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.
News
3 hours ago

Cele said they were starting to make a dent in the DNA backlogs experienced at the police forensic science laboratories.

“The nation is assured we are working around the clock to clear the backlog and GBV cases are being prioritised.

“The delays have been severe, we admit, but 42% of dockets for crimes committed against women and children that had been outstanding for more than a year have been finalised.”

He said they were hiring more forensic analysts to work through the backlog.

“To ensure we avoid a repeat of these bottlenecks in future, an early warning system to detect anomalies is being developed.

“Most importantly, eliminating corrupt practices that once plagued the forensic division of the police service is a non-negotiable.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'It's been nightmares for everyone': Bheki Cele apologies for backlogs at police forensic science labs

Police minister Bheki Cele has apologised to victims of crime whose cases have been delayed by backlogs at forensic crime labs.
Politics
2 days ago

126 inmates paroled under Covid-19 dispensation have reoffended

The offenders were among 13,989 released since May last year as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, parliament heard on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

Blood drops on shoes lead cops to brothers who murdered relative for insurance cash

While the investigating officer followed several leads, the blood spatter on one of the brother’s shoes was the final nail in their coffin.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  2. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa
  3. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa
  4. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  5. Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X