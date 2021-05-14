More than 9,500 rapes in three months: Cele vows crackdown on GBV

Despite an almost 4% decrease in the number of rapes compared to the previous reporting period, Cele said “gender-based violence (GBV) remains a priority crime for us in the police service”.

“When it comes to GBV, there is no room for complacency. Those ‘sleeping on the job’ must get their act together or ship out.

“Station commanders, I urge you to act decisively against substandard service at your stations.”

From a sample of 6,893 of the rapes, 4,130 of those incidents occurred at the home of the victim or alleged rapist.

The Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki police station recorded the highest number of rapes, overtaking the Inanda station in KwaZulu-Natal, “which has sadly held the number one position for some years”.