South Africa

Murder rate increases in KZN and Eastern Cape flagged by Bheki Cele

14 May 2021 - 12:51
Police minister Bheki Cele revealed that murder rates increased by 21.5% in the Eastern Cape and by 16.9% in KwaZulu-Natal during the first three months of the year. File photo.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have seen double-digit increases in their murder rates, national police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.

He said 4,976 people were killed in the first three months of this year, or 387 more compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Murder rates in the two provinces increased by 21.5% and 16.9% respectively.

“Unfortunately 1,327 people died in the places of residence of either the victim or the perpetrator, including the homes of family, friends and neighbours. In some instances these people could have had some kind of domestic relationship,” Cele said.

The minister revealed 2,378 people were killed in public places, including streets, open fields, recreational parks, beaches and abandoned buildings.

The top four causative factors of the murders remain:

  • arguments;
  • robberies (residential and non-residential) and street robberies;
  • mob justice; and
  • gang-related incidents.

Murder among people in a domestic relationship contributed 193 to the total number.

Cele noted that while all cases of assault have decreased by more than 9%, there were more than 75,000 cases of common assault and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm opened with the police between January and March this year.

TimesLIVE

