Platinum mine launched despite controversy over ownership and land

A controversial platinum mine in Limpopo was officially launched on Thursday, despite ongoing questions over the involvement of its BEE partner and a pending court case.

The Garatau Platinum Mine Project was launched on Thursday in Garatouw, Limpopo. It is owned by the Zijin Mining Group, a leading Chinese gold company, through SA-focused platinum developer Nkwe Platinum Limited.

Operations to begin the construction of the box-cut, which will make way for the decline shaft development, is due to begin at the end of May. Once fully operational, the mine will be among the top 10 platinum suppliers in the world.

But despite the official launch on Thursday, the mine remains marred by controversy.

Central to the drama is the fact that minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe gave Nkwe Platinum the go-ahead to mine without its long-time empowerment partner, Genorah Resources.

There is an ongoing court dispute between Nkwe and Genorah over who holds the mining rights. Nkwe has now begun to mine Garatouw farms, near Burgersfort in Limpopo, without Genorah, which also holds the right to mine there.

The department has now claimed that it had committed an error by issuing the letter to Nkwe.