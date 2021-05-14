POLL | Should polyandry be legal in SA?

A proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage has sparked a major debate.

Earlier this month, the department of home affairs gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act.

One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry. This would allow women to marry more than one man at the same time.

Members of the public have until the end of June to comment.

In SA, only polygyny is currently recognised, which means men can have more than one wife.