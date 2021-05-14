Residents starve and lie in urine-soaked beds as service providers walk out of Durban mental health facility

Residents at Durban and Coastal Mental Health’s Sherwood residential facility were facing starvation this week when the catering company servicing the facility apparently walked off site, locking fridges and cupboards.

A relative of one of the residents, who received a desperate call, had to single-handedly take over the kitchen and, with donated food and supplies, feed the 80 residents three meals a day plus teas.

Local businesswomen Liesel Muhl said she heard about the crisis and visited the facility this week. “My gosh, I wanted to cry,” she told TimesLIVE.

“There were nurses there but they were sitting together in what appeared to be a dining room. The residents were milling about. Some were lying on urine-stained beds.

“One resident, who is more able than others, was trying to fix the plumbing. The geyser had burst. In some bathrooms there is no water, in others there is no hot water. It is dire.”