SA not in third wave yet, says NICD — but here are provinces at risk

New Covid-19 data released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows infections rising in parts of SA.

The NICD is a division of the national health laboratory service and according to the institute, SA has not entered a new wave.

Here is what you need to know.

SA not yet in a third wave

On Thursday, the NICD said though the country has seen a rapid increase in the percentage testing positive for Covid-19 and the seven-day moving average of confirmed cases nationally, SA has not met the threshold for a new wave.

However, the institute's acting executive director, Prof Adrian Puren, said while SA has not yet crossed the national threshold for a new wave, we could reach this point in the coming weeks.

“If members of the public rapidly implement meticulous social distancing and adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures, the transmission will decline and the third wave will be delayed,” said Puren.

“And with the vaccination of elderly people scheduled to commence next week, delaying the third wave will provide more time to vaccinate those most at risk for severe disease, and will thus save lives.”