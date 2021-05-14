South Africa

Suspected poachers nabbed in Table Mountain National Park

14 May 2021 - 21:27
Abondoned shucked abalone. SANParks on Friday announced the successful arrest of several suspected poachers in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) during the last few days.
Image: Supplied:SANParks

Four suspected poachers have been arrested in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the past few days.

Park manager Frans van Rooyen said that law enforcement agencies had been working together to fight the scourge of abalone poaching.

“The teams have been conducting daily sea patrols in the Marine Protected Areas of TMNP to fight against poaching that threatens the marine resources.” he said.

SA National Parks (SANParks) said a suspected poacher was arrested on Wednesday for fishing for west coast rock lobster during the closed season in Gifkommetjie in the Cape of Good Hope section of the park.

SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said eight ring nets and one rubber duck were confiscated.

Thakhuli said the suspects dumped the rock lobsters in the ocean after being chased by the rangers.

“During the night, marine law enforcement followed divers in the water and prevented suspicious vehicles from entering the TMNP Marine Protected Area from Simon’s Town to Smuts area. The following morning, while conducting foot patrols, the team found 11 net bags containing 500 abalone,” he said.

Thakhuli said another suspected poacher was arrested at Miller’s Point for possession of 20 shucked and four whole state abalone on Thursday.

Van Rooyen said all confiscated items were booked with the SA Police Service.

“A case of poaching has been opened with the SAPS in Simon’s Town,” said Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen thanked the TMNP rangers for a “spectacular job well done”.

TimesLIVE

