Thuli Madonsela on Covid-19 third wave: Let’s hang in there, vaccines are coming

Speaking on CapeTalk earlier this year, Madonsela said the government should not put all its hopes on a Covid-19 cure, and instead emphasise prevention to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach where provinces are not consulted but are included. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting.

“We should not have a situation where all answers come from government quarters because the coronavirus is an unusual challenge and we should all be putting on our thinking hats,” she said.

She later voiced her opinion on Africa “settling” for being “a market for other continents”, saying it was an indictment.

“It’s an indictment that Africa, with remarkable talent and the Ebola experience, must settle for being a market for other continents regarding Covid-19 vaccines and other innovations,” she told social media users.

TimesLIVE