Thuli Madonsela on Covid-19 third wave: Let’s hang in there, vaccines are coming

To help fight off the pandemic in the country, SA-born billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong offered R3bn for vaccine development capacity in the country and Africa, including development of second-generation Covid-19 vaccines.

Madonsela welcomed the news and urged her followers to “hang in there”, saying the “vaccine is coming”.

She said in the meantime we should all be proactive in preventing the spread of the disease to prevent a third wave.

“It’s not a given that we must experience it,” she said.