Cape Town gang members bust for possession of drugs in court holding cells

Two gang members have been arrested after being found in possession of drugs in a Cape Town court's holding cells.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the gang members were bust at the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on Thursday. He said the drugs were destined for another gang member, who was due to appear in the same court.

“An intelligence-driven operation focusing on activities in and around the magistrate's court in Bishop Lavis led to further charges against two suspects who were in custody on Thursday , as they were found in possession of drugs,” said Van Wyk.

“Court orderlies received information that drugs had been smuggled into the holding cells and that it was destined for a gang member appearing in a case. The holding cells were searched and the members found a 28-year-old suspect in possession of 58 Mandrax tablets.

“Further searches led to a 30-year-old male in possession of four sachets of methamphetamine, one stop of dagga and one Mandrax tablet. The two suspects belong to different prison gang groupings.”

The suspects were arrested and detained at the Bishop Lavis police station. They appeared in the same court on Friday for possession of drugs.

TimesLIVE