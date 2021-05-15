South Africa

Civil Aviation Authority probing cause of fatal Vaal Dam helicopter crash

Two people died when their helicopter plummeted into the dam on Friday evening

15 May 2021 - 13:42
The SA Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of a helicopter accident that claimed two lives on Friday at the Vaal Dam.
Image: water & sanitation department/Twitter

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is probing a helicopter accident that claimed two lives at the Vaal Dam on Friday.

Spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the aviation authority’s accident and incident investigations division had been notified of an “accident involving a Robinson-R44 [helicopter] that crashed in the Vaal dam at a place called Sunset Cove”.

“There were two occupants on board. Both occupants were fatally injured. The process of gathering more information that will assist in determining the cause of the accident has begun,” said Ledwaba.

On Saturday, Jake Manten, the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Vaal Dam station commander, spoke about his team’s role in the inquiry.

Manten said the NSRI duty crew were alerted to reports of a helicopter accident at the dam after 6pm on Friday.

“The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre activated NSRI Vaal Dam, the SA Police Services, Netcare 911 ambulance services and ER24 ambulance services. NSRI launched the rescue craft Harveys Fibreglass,” said Manten.

“On arrival on the scene, near to the Vaal Marina, 200m offshore, a Robertson-44 helicopter was found to have ditched in the Vaal Dam. A bystander, using a rowing craft, had recovered an adult female from wreckage and sadly she was declared deceased by paramedics. A police dive unit, assisted by NSRI, scuba dived on wreckage and recovered the body of an adult male believed to be the pilot and sadly he was declared deceased by paramedics.”

Manten said the bodies were handed to the Gauteng government health forensic pathology services.

“It is believed that the helicopter was en route from Rand Airport to the Vaal Dam with a Johannesburg pilot, his sister and two dogs,” said Manten. “An investigation has been opened by the Civil Aviation Authority.  Police have opened an inquest docket.”

Manten said the NSRI was continuing to render assistance to the police and Midvaal Fire and Rescue Services at the “wreckage, under the guidance of the SACAA” on Saturday.

“The remains of the two dogs have not yet been recovered and operations on the scene are continuing. Condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased,” said Manten.

TimesLIVE

