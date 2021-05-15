South Africa

Fisherman sustains injury in near-drowning on KZN north coast

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
15 May 2021 - 10:57
A fisherman was treated for serious injuries after a near-drowning incident on the KZN north coast on Saturday morning.
A fisherman was treated for serious injuries after a near-drowning incident on the KZN north coast on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

A fisherman sustained serious injury in a near-drowning at High Rock in Chaka's Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the man was about to reel in his catch when a wave knocked him off the rocks and swept him into the sea.

“Early this morning IPSS Medical Rescue and Search division responded to High Rock in Chakas Rock, for reports of a fisherman in progress of drowning.  On arrival it was established that a fisherman had hooked a fish and was in the process of landing the catch, when a wave knocked the man and swept him off of the rocks and into the sea.”

15 May 2021 Fisherman plunges into sea - High Rock Early this morning IPSS Medical Recsues Search and Rescue...

Posted by IPSS Medical Rescue on Friday, May 14, 2021

A quick-thinking fellow fisherman rushed to the man's aid and managed to get him back onto the rocks, but not before he sustained serious injury.

“Paramedics stabilised the man before transporting him to a local medical facility. A word of thanks to the fellow fisherman who did a great job in performing the rescue,” IPSS said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Durban boy plucked to safety from drowning by bystander

A Durban man has been lauded for his quick thinking and reaction after he saved the life of an 11-year-old boy who almost drowned at the Durban ...
News
2 weeks ago

Body of girl recovered from canal outside Oudtshoorn

A child died after falling into a canal outside Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  3. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa
  4. Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil South Africa
  5. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X