Parliament worried about Northern Cape's ability to roll out Covid-19 vaccines

Capacity challenges within the Northern Cape's public healthcare system may be “a high risk factor” in the rollout of Phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination programme,” parliament's portfolio committee on health said on Saturday.

The committee was expected to visit a medical depot in Kimberley and the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital to assess their state of readiness on Saturday.

“We are concerned that the province reported that they have just about 2,400 nurses to service the entire province. While we welcome the assurance that this represents a net increase as the province only had 1,700 nurses last year, we are concerned that this might negatively impact the ability to effectively implement the clearly planned vaccination programme,” said committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

The committee is concerned that four of the five districts are currently led by acting district directors, who will be at the forefront of the implementation of the rollout of the vaccination programme.

“The committee has welcomed the commitment by the private sector for the provision of its healthcare facilities for the purposes of the rollout of the programme in the province. The committee believes that this will mitigate any challenge of shortages of public healthcare facilities that might arise in the province.

“Also, the committee welcomes a plan for an integrated communications system to ensure that facilities with low uptake of vaccines will share their stock with facilities in close proximity to them with higher uptake to ensure vaccination of a maximum number of people,” Dhlomo said.