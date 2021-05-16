Durban traffic officer airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle

A traffic officer was reportedly knocked down by a vehicle in Durban early on Sunday morning and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to a collision at 8.28am on the N2 near the Prospecton Road off-ramp, Durban South.

“Reports indicate that a traffic officer was struck down by a motor vehicle. The patient had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners,” he said in a statement.

“Due to the serious nature of the patient's injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to airlift the officer to a specialist facility.”

