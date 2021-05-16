South Africa

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

16 May 2021 - 17:50
Expect rolling powercuts from Sunday evening until Tuesday night, says Eskom
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Eskom announced it was placing the country on stage two load-shedding from Sunday evening.

In a  circular, the power utility said the power cuts were due to “plant breakdowns”.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to a loss of 10 generating units at seven power stations during the past 24 hours, stage two load-shedding will be implemented,” it said.  

Rotational load-shedding was expected from 5pm on Sunday until 10pm on Tuesday.

Eskom said three generating units had failed at the Tutuka power plant in Standerton due to loss of air compressors. One unit was forced to shut down at the Majuba power plant after another tripped. Meanwhile, a generational unit at Kriel was taken down because of a boiler tube leak while another unit was shut down by a steam leak at the Matla station. 

Trips were reported at the Medupi, Kusile and Duvha power plants. 

“This represents a total loss of 6,044MW over this 24-hour period bringing the total unplanned capacity lost to 16,118MW,” Eskom said. 

The power utility said it would announce any changes but urged consumers to use electricity sparingly in the mean time. 

TimesLIVE

