South Africa

Five killed outside Hoedspruit as car veers of road, hitting a tree

16 May 2021 - 14:37
Five people are dead after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a tree in Hoedspruit.
Five people are dead after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a tree in Hoedspruit.
Image: Supplied

Five people died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree outside Hoedspruit in the Mopani district in the early hours of Sunday, the Limpopo department of transport said.

“The driver of a VW Sedan lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a tree. Four people were certified dead on the scene and one person was rushed to Tintswalo Hospital but succumbed to their injuries on arrival,” said department spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that reckless driving may have been the cause of the accident.

Pictures from the accident scene showed the mangled remains of the vehicle with a popped airbag.

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.

He called on motorists to adhere to traffic rules.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two killed as train hits stationary bakkie at railway crossing

Two farm workers were killed in the Free State when a goods train collided with a bakkie early on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Seven dead, N3 closed in both directions after fiery N3 pile-up

Seven people have been confirmed dead in a horror crash on the N3 highway.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  3. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  4. Nafiz Modack charged with murder of top detective Charl Kinnear South Africa
  5. Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X