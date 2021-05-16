Free State ready to vaccinate vulnerable

Free State province health MEC Montseng Tsiu on Sunday said the province was ready to vaccinate more than 288 000 of its vulnerable citizens.

“We have already received our vaccines and so we are ready to start,” said Tsiu during the launch of the phase two Covid-19 national vaccine rollout.

She said: “The total number of the population that we are targeting for this phase two is 288 240, at the moment the total number of people who have registered thus far is 37 741 and we are continuing with the registration.”

The provincial department is going to be opening two vaccination sites in two different districts, targeting old age homes.

To encourage people to register, Tsui said the department was conducting loud hailing in township and using community healthcare workers to do door-to-door.

“The Red Cross is also helping us and the department of social development as well. We are also using the community radio stations and teaching people who can use their own smart phones to register online at home because we want to get as many people as possible registered.”