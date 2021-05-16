Free State ready to vaccinate vulnerable
Free State province health MEC Montseng Tsiu on Sunday said the province was ready to vaccinate more than 288 000 of its vulnerable citizens.
“We have already received our vaccines and so we are ready to start,” said Tsiu during the launch of the phase two Covid-19 national vaccine rollout.
She said: “The total number of the population that we are targeting for this phase two is 288 240, at the moment the total number of people who have registered thus far is 37 741 and we are continuing with the registration.”
The provincial department is going to be opening two vaccination sites in two different districts, targeting old age homes.
To encourage people to register, Tsui said the department was conducting loud hailing in township and using community healthcare workers to do door-to-door.
“The Red Cross is also helping us and the department of social development as well. We are also using the community radio stations and teaching people who can use their own smart phones to register online at home because we want to get as many people as possible registered.”
One of the districts that will be targeted in Mangaung, said Tsui.
“The other districts will wait for us to get more doses of the vaccine so that they can also roll out but as far as the registration is concerned, all the districts are continuing with using the community healthcare workers to do the door-to-door and to register.”
Tsui said there was an ongoing campaign that was encouraging people to register.
The department will also be heading to other old age homes in Harrismith and in Thaba ‘Nchu.
Traditional leaders and the provinces’ premier will also be getting the jab this week.
TimeLIVE reported earlier the number of new Covid-19 infections from the last week (May 3 to 9) showed an overall 46% increase compared to the previous week (April 26 to May 2), said the institute.
The Northern Cape (68%), Gauteng (63%) and Limpopo (47%) topped the list of provinces with new cases.
There has also been an increase in hospital admissions and Covid-19-related deaths increased by 18% compared to the previous week, with the Eastern Cape and Western Cape (both 21%), Gauteng (20%) and KwaZulu-Natal (19%) accounting for 81% of all reported fatalities.
At a provincial level, the NICD said Free State was now experiencing a third wave.