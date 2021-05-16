Gauteng and Western Cape release lists of sites for phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccinations

Premier Alan Winde said they would use Monday’s visits to educate people about vaccines.

“The message we will share tomorrow will be loud and clear: vaccines are safe, they have been rigorously tested, and they are proven to provide excellent protection against serious Covid-19 illness and death,” he said in a statement.

They would encourage elderly citizens who have not yet been vaccinated to do so and encourage the youth to assist the elderly in registering.

“For the first week of phase 2, the Western Cape government will focus, through outreach teams, on vaccinating residents of old age homes. In addition, a smaller group of residents who have registered 60s [sic]will be contacted telephonically to come to a vaccination site closest to them to receive their vaccination. This is to first Test the system next week, so that we can ensure a smooth scale-up by the end of May,” he said.

Seven vaccination sites have been identified for phase two in the Western Cape for the coming week. These are:

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Albow Gardens Clinic

Winde said their vaccination plan would eventually move to rural areas.

TimesLIVE