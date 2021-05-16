Gauteng and Western Cape release lists of sites for phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccinations
With Gauteng reported to officially be in the grips of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, phases 1B and two of the mass vaccination programme are scheduled to be rolled out from Monday.
The Gauteng health department said phase 1B of the vaccinations would see healthcare workers who had not yet been vaccinated, traditional health practitioners and staff employed at funeral parlours being vaccinated.
Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout programme will target vulnerable people who are 60 years and older.
The vaccination sites, which will on Monday be visited by members of the Gauteng executive council, include:
- Munsieville Care for the Aged and the Moria Old Age Home which are both in Krugersdorp.
- Leratong Hospital in Randfontein
- Huis Siesta Old Age Home and Jeugland Old Age Home in Vanderbijlpark
- Johan Heyns Community Health Clinic in Vanderbijlpark
- Ratanda Community Development Clinic in Ratanda
- Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldoradopark
- Elphine Lodge in Lyndhurst
- Discoverers Community Health Centre in Roodepoort
- Lenasia South District Hospital in Lenasia South
- Soshanguve Block JJ Clinic
- FF Ribeiro Clinic in Pretoria
- Holy Cross Home in Pretoria
- Eersterust Welfare for the Aged in Eersterus
- Kobie Muller Hospital in Germiston
- Zanele Mbeki Old Age Home in Nigel
- Esangweni Community Health Clinic in Tembisa
Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, government officials were also expected to be conducting visits to several vaccination points.
Premier Alan Winde said they would use Monday’s visits to educate people about vaccines.
“The message we will share tomorrow will be loud and clear: vaccines are safe, they have been rigorously tested, and they are proven to provide excellent protection against serious Covid-19 illness and death,” he said in a statement.
They would encourage elderly citizens who have not yet been vaccinated to do so and encourage the youth to assist the elderly in registering.
“For the first week of phase 2, the Western Cape government will focus, through outreach teams, on vaccinating residents of old age homes. In addition, a smaller group of residents who have registered 60s [sic]will be contacted telephonically to come to a vaccination site closest to them to receive their vaccination. This is to first Test the system next week, so that we can ensure a smooth scale-up by the end of May,” he said.
Seven vaccination sites have been identified for phase two in the Western Cape for the coming week. These are:
- Brooklyn Chest Hospital
- Helderberg Hospital
- Mitchells Plain Hospital
- Khayelitsha Hospital
- Karl Bremer Hospital
- Brackenfell Clinic
- Albow Gardens Clinic
Winde said their vaccination plan would eventually move to rural areas.
TimesLIVE