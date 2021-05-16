Gauteng plans to vaccinate 1.3 million elderly citizens in phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination

Mmope said the province had 218 old ages it was targeting for vaccinations. These had a population of almost 27 000 people.

"We have got 2445 vaccinators that will target the [remaining] healthcare workers as well as the people in the old ages homes," she said.

"We have trained 5000 and we continue to train more vaccinators on a daily basis," Mmope added.

The province had had already vaccinated over 127 000 healthcare workers in the first phase of the vaccinations and 88 000 more still needed to be vaccinated.

Gauteng had thus far 291 000 registrations for vaccination on the online portal system.

"We have received 10 530 doses and these have been allocated to each district," she added.

The province currently has 29 vaccination sites but hopes to increase the number to 285 as the vaccination rollout continues.