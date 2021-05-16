Gauteng plans to vaccinate 1.3 million elderly citizens in phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination
The Gauteng health department said it was hoping to vaccinate just over 1.3 million people over the age of 60 in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination plan in the province.
Speaking on behalf of the province's health department, Nomsa Mmope said: ""We have the capacity of vaccinating 36 200 people per day," she added.
Mmope said the province had 218 old ages it was targeting for vaccinations. These had a population of almost 27 000 people.
"We have got 2445 vaccinators that will target the [remaining] healthcare workers as well as the people in the old ages homes," she said.
"We have trained 5000 and we continue to train more vaccinators on a daily basis," Mmope added.
The province had had already vaccinated over 127 000 healthcare workers in the first phase of the vaccinations and 88 000 more still needed to be vaccinated.
Gauteng had thus far 291 000 registrations for vaccination on the online portal system.
"We have received 10 530 doses and these have been allocated to each district," she added.
The province currently has 29 vaccination sites but hopes to increase the number to 285 as the vaccination rollout continues.
Retail pharmacy groups such as Dischem and Clicks will also be utilised as vaccination sites but will cater mostly for those with medical aid.
KwaZulu-Natal, on the other hand, said it was hoping to have 600 Covid-19 vaccination sites operating in the province by the time they reach phase three of the vaccination plan.
As the provinces health departments prepare for a second phase of the vaccination plan on Monday, MEC Nomagugu Simelane said for now, they had 27 operational sites.
“The 27 are ready. These include hospitals and clinics in all the districts,” said Simelane.
In the first phase of the vaccination programs, the province managed to vaccinate about 100 000 health workers. About 60 000 were yet to be vaccinated and Simelane said they envisaged that these would be concluded by the end of the week.
Various MECs from the different provinces on Sunday announced their rollout plans and announced their readiness in the next phase of the vaccination programs.
Health MEC, Zweli Mkhize announced his confidence in the provinces.