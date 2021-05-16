South Africa

Gauteng plans to vaccinate 1.3 million elderly citizens in phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination

16 May 2021 - 22:01
The Gauteng health department says it hopes to vaccinate over 1.3 million people over the age of 60 during this phase of the Covid-19 vaccination plan.
HELPING HAND The Gauteng health department says it hopes to vaccinate over 1.3 million people over the age of 60 during this phase of the Covid-19 vaccination plan.
Image: Micheile Henderson/Unsplash

The Gauteng health department said it was hoping to vaccinate just over 1.3 million people over the age of 60 in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination plan in the province. 

Speaking on behalf of the province's health department, Nomsa Mmope said: ""We have the capacity of vaccinating 36 200 people per day," she added.

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Zweli Mkhize launches phase 2 of mass vaccination campaign

The National Health Council, led by the minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize is launching the phase two of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign on ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Mmope said the province had 218 old ages it was targeting for vaccinations. These had a population of almost 27 000 people. 

"We have got 2445 vaccinators that will target the [remaining] healthcare workers as well as the people in the old ages homes," she said. 

"We have trained 5000 and we continue to train more vaccinators on a daily basis," Mmope added. 

The province had had already vaccinated over 127 000 healthcare workers in the first phase of the vaccinations and 88 000 more still needed to be vaccinated. 

Gauteng had thus far 291 000 registrations for vaccination on the online portal system. 

"We have received  10 530 doses and these have been allocated to each district," she added. 

The province currently has 29 vaccination sites but hopes to increase the number to 285 as the vaccination rollout continues. 

Retail pharmacy groups such as Dischem and Clicks will also be utilised as vaccination sites but will cater mostly for those with medical aid. 

KwaZulu-Natal, on the other hand,  said it was hoping to have 600 Covid-19 vaccination sites operating in the province by the time they reach phase three of the vaccination plan.

As the provinces health departments prepare for a second phase of the vaccination plan on Monday,  MEC Nomagugu Simelane said for now, they had 27 operational sites.

“The 27 are ready. These include hospitals and clinics in all the districts,” said Simelane.

In the first phase of the vaccination programs, the province managed to vaccinate about 100 000 health workers. About 60 000 were yet to be vaccinated and Simelane said they envisaged that these would be concluded by the end of the week.

Various MECs from the different provinces on Sunday announced their rollout plans and announced their readiness in the next phase of the vaccination programs. 

Health MEC, Zweli Mkhize announced his confidence in the provinces. 

Cape Town gets a boost in its campaign to dispel vaccination myths

Authorities in Cape Town have now launched an awareness campaign to debunk misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine.
News
2 days ago

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: SA's long wait for the jab

Most South Africans still have no protection against Covid except their own behaviour. But, writes Claire Keeton, it is possible that tomorrow will ...
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  4. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  5. Nafiz Modack charged with murder of top detective Charl Kinnear South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X