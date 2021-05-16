Portfolio committee on police shocked to find SAPS members still working in unsafe Veritas building

The SA Police Service is endangering the lives of its employees by allowing its workers of the Central Firearm Register (CFR) to continue working in the Veritas building which does not meet all the safety requirements.

This is according to the parliamentary portfolio committee on police which said this was one of the things it uncovered when it embarked on a visit to the Tshwane premises on Saturday.

“The committee was shocked to hear that the CFR continues to occupy the Veritas building despite it being disqualified by the safety, health and environment unit,” said the committee’s acting chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe in a statement.

“The committee said it was unacceptable for SAPS to allow officials to continue working in an unsafe environment, and committed SAPS to prioritise the matter and engage with the department of public works to have the matter resolved,” he added.

The committee had on Saturday conducted an oversight visit to the premises to get an update on the backlog at the DNA laboratory and updates on the firearms control register.

The use of this building has been questionable for some time.

In 2019, TimesLIVE reported that years after buying the Telkom Towers, which were to be used as the new headquarters of the SAPS, police were yet to occupy the buildings. Instead, police staff and senior managers are stuck at the old, “completely overloaded” and “condemned” buildings of Veritas and Wachthuis in the Pretoria city centre.