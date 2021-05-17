COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We aren’t sure how long Covid-19 vaccine lasts in the body: Zweli Mkhize

May 17 2021 - 07:43

We aren’t sure how long Covid-19 vaccine lasts in the body: Zweli Mkhize

There are unanswered questions about the Covid-19 vaccines being administered worldwide as countries battle through the deadly pandemic.

Outlining the delivery of the second phase of the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout from this week, health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday touched on one of the unknown but key factors of the vaccines.

“We are not certain how long vaccine protection will last. Doctors and scientists are working to understand this better and we will keep the public informed of these details,” Mkhize said.