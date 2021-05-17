South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We aren’t sure how long Covid-19 vaccine lasts in the body: Zweli Mkhize

17 May 2021 - 07:47 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng health workers receive the J&J Covid-19 vaccine at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. File photo.
ROLLING ON Gauteng health workers receive the J&J Covid-19 vaccine at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

May 17 2021 - 07:43

We aren’t sure how long Covid-19 vaccine lasts in the body: Zweli Mkhize

There are unanswered questions about the Covid-19 vaccines being administered worldwide as countries battle through the deadly pandemic.

Outlining the delivery of the second phase of the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout from this week, health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday touched on one of the unknown but key factors of the vaccines.

“We are not certain how long vaccine protection will last. Doctors and scientists are working to understand this better and we will keep the public informed of these details,” Mkhize said.

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  4. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  5. All eyes on Constitution Hill, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X