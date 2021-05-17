From delivering babies to plucking surfers from the ocean, the NSRI saw it all this weekend

From delivering a baby to plucking an ill crewman off a fishing vessel and helping an injured surf skier off Simonstown — along with a few wild goose chases — the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has had a busy few days.

The week kicked off with a new baby. At 6pm last Wednesday, an off-duty crewman at the NSRI’s Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal station saw people gathered outside an office in which a woman was screaming.

When he went to investigate, he saw that the 30-something woman was in labour. Co-opting women nearby, the crewman called for help and in the meantime helped move the woman to a more private area, said NSRI Ballito station commander Quentin Power.

The baby, however, could not wait for the ambulance and the crewman, assisted by a female bystander, helped a healthy baby boy into the world 10 minutes before paramedics arrived.

He then helped paramedics to clamp and cut the umbilical cord and load the woman and her baby into the ambulance to be transported to hospital for observation.

At Stilbaai on the southern Cape coast, the rescue service had a dramatic day on Thursday when a fishing trawler 30 nautical miles offshore called for help to evacuate seriously ill crew member.