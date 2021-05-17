Health officials on hand to monitor for vaccine side-effects

After two hours of waiting to get his jab, 66-year-old Tommy Harris said he was relieved he would be able to go out to meet clients for business.

Harris was the first person to be vaccinated at Discoverers Community Health Centre in Roodepoort on Monday.

He and his wife Patricia arrived at the centre at around 10am. They had to wait for more than two hours to be vaccinated because nurses and administration staff were struggling to capture their details on the system. They had not received SMS notifications confirming their registration.

“When we came to register, we figured the people who were administering the process were not clued up. We were supposed to get an SMS but we didn’t. Luckily, I didn’t have anywhere to go this morning."

Harris said he decided to take the vaccine because he had a comorbidity and wanted to be able to run his business again.

“I believe in being secure in terms of my health. I hear what people say but that doesn’t mean anything to me because I understand what is happening. With my age I get blocked from doing business, but now I will be able to go out there and get work,” he said after being vaccinated.