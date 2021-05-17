IN PICS | Second phase kicks off as elderly line up to get Covid shot
17 May 2021 - 13:31
Old age home residents Sampson Ndlovu and Elizabeth Gumede were among the first to receives a vaccine on Monday at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on the first day of the second phase of SA's vaccine rollout.
Phase 2 will give South Africans older than 60, and those at high risk, a chance to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp was a hive of activity as health workers made their way through the queue of eager vaccine recipients.
Orlando Pirates football club chairman Irvin Khoza was among those vaccinated at the establishment, proudly displaying his vaccination card as he waited in the recovery area.
TimesLIVE