South Africa

IN PICS | Second phase kicks off as elderly line up to get Covid shot

17 May 2021 - 13:31 By TimesLIVE
A healthcare worker prepares doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Andries Meyer Old Age home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on the first day of the second phase of SA's vaccine rollout.
A healthcare worker prepares doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Andries Meyer Old Age home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on the first day of the second phase of SA's vaccine rollout.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Old age home residents Sampson Ndlovu and Elizabeth Gumede were among the first to receives a vaccine on Monday at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on the first day of the second phase of SA's vaccine rollout.

Phase 2 will give South Africans older than 60, and those at high risk, a chance to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Resident Sampson Ndlovu receives a vaccine on May 17 2021 at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park.
Resident Sampson Ndlovu receives a vaccine on May 17 2021 at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Elizabeth Gumede, 73, receives the vaccine at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park.
Elizabeth Gumede, 73, receives the vaccine at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A resident receives a vaccine on May 17 2021 at Eldorado Park's Andries Meyer Old Age Home.
A resident receives a vaccine on May 17 2021 at Eldorado Park's Andries Meyer Old Age Home.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A vaccination booth at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park on May 17 2021.
A vaccination booth at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park on May 17 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Vaccine literature seen on the first day of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA.
Vaccine literature seen on the first day of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A Covid-19 vaccine being prepared at Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Joburg on May 17 2021.
A Covid-19 vaccine being prepared at Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Joburg on May 17 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp was a hive of activity as health workers made their way through the queue of eager vaccine recipients.

Orlando Pirates football club chairman Irvin Khoza was among those vaccinated at the establishment, proudly displaying his vaccination card as he waited in the recovery area.

Orlando Pirates Football Club Chairman Irvin Khoza waits in the recovery area after getting his vaccine at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp.
Orlando Pirates Football Club Chairman Irvin Khoza waits in the recovery area after getting his vaccine at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Thomas Prella, 84, gets vaccinated at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp.
Thomas Prella, 84, gets vaccinated at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Angelina Tshabalala, 72, gets vaccinated by nurse John Ncholu at the Munsieville Care Centre.
Angelina Tshabalala, 72, gets vaccinated by nurse John Ncholu at the Munsieville Care Centre.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Samuel Majenge, 79, is vaccinated at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged.
Samuel Majenge, 79, is vaccinated at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
At the age of 103, Maria Lekiti gets vaccinated by Sister Ramatsobane Mahlangu at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp.
At the age of 103, Maria Lekiti gets vaccinated by Sister Ramatsobane Mahlangu at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'This is the best way of being safe': Pretoria man, 72, lines up for Covid-19 vaccine

It was all systems go at Pretoria’s FF Ribeiro Clinic, where scores of the city’s elderly and health workers queued for their Covid-19 vaccine on ...
News
3 hours ago

Phase 2 of vaccine rollout: here are five important things you should know

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says elderly citizens living in old age homes will be registered and vaccinated at the facilities.
News
1 hour ago

We aren’t sure how long Covid-19 vaccine lasts in the body: Zweli Mkhize

There are unanswered questions about the Covid-19 vaccines being administered worldwide as countries battle through the deadly pandemic.
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  4. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  5. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X