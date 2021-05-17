Jacob Zuma’s children in show of support ahead of corruption trial

The precinct around the Pietermaritzburg high court was buzzing with police on Monday morning ahead of the start of former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, with his children Duduzane and Duduzile demonstrating their support.

By 8am, Zuma’s son Duduzane and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus had arrived at court to support the former president. No other supporters were present in Freedom Square, where police had anticipated a large gathering.

While the state is ready to proceed with the trial and its first witness, public works minister Patricia de Lille, is available to testify, the proceedings are likely to be adjourned as Zuma’s new legal team will have to familiarise itself with the matter.

De Lille is expected to arrive at court this morning.