South Africa

KZN funeral parlour owner arrested for 'stealing coffin and grave crosses'

17 May 2021 - 14:00
A funeral parlour owner was arrested in connection with the theft of a coffin and grave anchor crosses. Stock image.
A funeral parlour owner was arrested in connection with the theft of a coffin and grave anchor crosses. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/oneinchpunch

A funeral parlour owner from northern KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested in connection with the theft of a coffin and grave anchor crosses in Ulundi.

According to police, the 50-year-old man had approached the manager of another funeral service wanting to buy a coffin and other items at a discounted price.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident occurred last Thursday.

“It is alleged by the complainant, who is a manager at a known funeral service in Ulundi, that a known man owning a funeral parlour came to her office and requested to buy a dome-type coffin on discount, which was denied.”

Mbele said the next morning, on arrival at the office, the complainant discovered that the storeroom had been broken into.

“She discovered that the dome coffin, green runner and two grave anchor crosses were missing.”

A case was opened at Ulundi police station.

“After investigation the stolen items were recovered at the suspect's offices and he was immediately arrested and taken to Ulundi police station for processing.”

He is expected to appear in the Ulundi magistrate's court on Monday facing possession of suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Undertakers vow to push for demands to be met as home affairs gets interdict

The department of home affairs has obtained an interdict prohibiting members of the Unification Task Team (UTT) representing undertakers from ...
News
5 days ago

Infant corpse lies wasting away in Limpopo morgue for three years

Family claims hospital is covering up after doctor misdiagnosed teenager’s pregnancy. Hospital has a very different story
News
3 weeks ago

Only a donkey cart can transport coffin to grave

Roads in an Eastern Cape village are so bad that a funeral parlour has to hire a donkey cart to transport a coffin to the graveyard.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  4. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  5. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X