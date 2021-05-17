LISTEN | There’s nothing new or anything to fear on vaccines, says Rev Chikane
Reverend Frank Chikane, the vice-president of the SA Council of Churches, on Monday said he had heeded the call to come in for his Covid-19 vaccination as he was hoping it would inspire other elderly people to register and receive the jab.
Here is what he had to say:
“We came here because we wanted to show the way. I registered and was ready to wait until I am called. We decided as leaders within the council of churches that we should show the way and go first,” Chikane said, speaking at the Esangweni Clinic in Tembisa.
“We are here to show that the vaccines don’t kill but they help you,” he said, adding that it was a very small percentage of people who would suffer side effects.
Chikane likened the Covid-19 vaccine to the polio vaccines which were administered to children.
“We want to say to the people, we all grew up with vaccines. When we went to school, we all went with a card that showed which vaccines you received. All of us are what we are because of vaccines, so there is no need to fear them,” Chikane added.
He was in a jovial mood as he left the clinic, cupping his hands together in gratitude as he walked past the staff.
Also present at the centre on Monday was Ethiopian Episcopal Church Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana and Gauteng roads and transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.
Mamabolo was there to conduct oversight visits as Monday marked the first day of phase 2 of vaccinations, which would see elderly citizens older than 60 receiving their jabs. Mamabolo sang the praises of the medical staff at the clinic, saying he was impressed and deeply encouraged with how it was carried out. He said he was giving the clinic a perfect score for the manner in which it carried out the process.
“The process is going very well. I have scored it 10 out of 10,” Mamabolo said. “The process flow, the way the work is being done, all the ducks are in a row. It’s all systems go and it is flowing very smoothly. I have the opportunity to also interact with health workers who have come in for the vaccination and I checked for feedback. The feedback from them is that they are satisfied,” he added.
A few health workers were at the vaccination site on Monday morning but all in all, the turnout was relatively slow.
Mamabolo said he was happy to see the men of the cloth at the vaccination site, adding that he hoped it would encourage other elderly people to come in for their jabs.
