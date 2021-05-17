LISTEN | There’s nothing new or anything to fear on vaccines, says Rev Chikane

“We came here because we wanted to show the way. I registered and was ready to wait until I am called. We decided as leaders within the council of churches that we should show the way and go first,” Chikane said, speaking at the Esangweni Clinic in Tembisa.

“We are here to show that the vaccines don’t kill but they help you,” he said, adding that it was a very small percentage of people who would suffer side effects.

Chikane likened the Covid-19 vaccine to the polio vaccines which were administered to children.

“We want to say to the people, we all grew up with vaccines. When we went to school, we all went with a card that showed which vaccines you received. All of us are what we are because of vaccines, so there is no need to fear them,” Chikane added.