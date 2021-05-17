Nafiz Modack bail postponed after magistrate is wounded in shooting
The case against murder accused and alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack was postponed on Monday because the presiding magistrate was shot and injured in Cape Town at the weekend.
The magistrate was wounded when gunmen purportedly targeted an off-duty police officer from Delft at a car wash on Sunday afternoon. Her three-year-old grandson was injured.
Modack and his co-accused enforcer Jacques Cronjé, former rugby player Zane Killian, and anti-gang unit (AGU) sergeant Ashley Tabisher were scheduled to apply for bail in the Blue Downs regional court on Monday.
Modack is charged with murdering AGU detective commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear along with Killian. He also faces conspiracy to commit murder charges and attempted murder charges in an alleged hand-grenade plot to bomb Kinnear’s home in November 2019.
He also faces charges related to the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth in a shooting outside his home in Higgovale last year along with a plethora of other charges.
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder were under investigation after the car wash shooting incident in Tourmaline Street, in the Bardale informal settlement in Mfuleni.
“A 50-year-old victim, an off-duty lieutenant-colonel attached to Delft SAPS, was shot dead and three others, including her three-year-old grandson, were injured,” said Van Wyk. “All injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
“The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza and are yet to be arrested.”
There was no immediate indication that the shooting was related to the court case.
The bail hearing was moved to a different courtroom.
Killian is due to bring an urgent application in the Cape Town high court on Tuesday.
The bail application for Modack’s co-accused in the alleged hand-grenade plot, Amaal Jantjies, will continue in the Parow regional court on Tuesday.
Jantjies became involved in the plot after she canvassed it with the AGU while she and her lover Janick Adonis, on trial for attempted murder at the time, helped the unit with information leading to the seizure of drugs and firearms.
During cross-examination of her bail testimony, it emerged that she discussed the grenade plot with the members of the unit, including its commander Lt-Gen Andre Lincoln, at first as a means to trick Modack into orchestrating a hit on Kinnear’s life and thereby trapping him in the commission of the crime.
However, the plan was deemed too risky and was abandoned.
The state alleged that Jantjies then approached Modack with a proposition to carry out a real hit and help to corrupt members of the unit to get information about their plans to raid Modack.
