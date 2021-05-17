Parents oppose return of principal accused of stealing R15k

Angry parents are opposing the reinstatement of the principal at Mdumiseni Primary School in Delmas, Mpumalanga, after he allegedly admitted to stealing money meant for a school trip.

In a meeting last week, parents voiced their displeasure at having Billy Tsetsane back after the provincial department of education decided to reinstate him to his position at the school.

The parents were supported by the national association of school governing bodies, the Ndzudza-Hlanga traditional council and the newly-appointed school governing body.

According to the department, Tsetsane pleaded guilty to stealing R15,000 of the R128,000 that was meant for the school trip to Durban last year.

