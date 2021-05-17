Police raid Sea Point hotel, arrest 11 suspects for Khayelitsha murders

Police have acted swiftly to arrest suspects in connection with the murders of 13 people in one day in Khayelitsha at the weekend, said Western Cape minister of community safety Albert Fritz.

Eleven suspects are being questioned, Fritz said on Monday morning.

The Western Cape police’s integrated task team, which comprised Lockdown II forces, intelligence officials, organised crime detectives and a combat contingent, tracked and traced the suspects to a hotel in Sea Point at 3am, said Fritz.

“I would like to welcome the arrest of the 11 suspects by the police early this morning. The arrest comes on the back of a 72-hour plan activated by the acting provincial commissioner, Gen [Thembisile] Patekile.

“We need to commend the police for their work in this regard. The arrests shows we can beat crime.”

Fritz will be at the Khayelitsha police station later this morning.

Nine people were shot and killed at different locations in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Saturday, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Four others succumbed to injuries sustained from the shooting incidents in hospital.

Five were seriously wounded.

Since inception of the 72-hour activation plan, “the multidisciplinary team has been working around the clock in search of the suspects,” said Potelwa, confirming that 11 suspects had been detained.

“Once charged, the suspects will face murder and attempted murder charges. As the investigations progress, more charges could be added.”

