Should a woman have more than one husband at the same time? - SA weighs in on polyandry proposal

The topic of polyandry in SA continues to be a hot debate, splitting opinions on social media.

The home affairs department gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act earlier this month.

One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry. This would allow a woman to marry more than one man at the same time. Only polygyny is recognised in SA, which means men can have more than one wife.

Members of the public have until the end of June to comment.

The proposal sparked fierce debates in parliament and on social media, with MPs and citizens expressing their views.

During a hybrid plenary sitting of parliament last Tuesday, Al Jama-ah party leader Ganief Hendricks said polyandrous marriages would confuse children.

“You can imagine when a child is born more DNA tests will be needed to discover who the father is. The problem is only going to get worse,” he said.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who slammed Hendricks for his comments during the session, said his comments were insulting to women and he should be investigated by the parliamentary ethics committee.

“In this day and age, in the year 2021, to think a public representative of this country would dare stand up in the parliament of SA and say something like that is an absolute disgrace. I want it referred to the ethics committee, and may I say that the only woman in this country who would possibly feel that way is his wife,” she said.