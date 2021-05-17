Smooth start to vaccinations at Ekurhuleni frail care centre

During her visit, the nursing staff at the centre took Nkomo-Ralehoko through the steps those who were to be vaccinated were due to take.

After being inoculated a resident is taken to an observation area, where he or she stays for 15 minutes to see if there are any adverse reactions to the vaccine. If there is an adverse reaction, there is another area with beds where residents will be attended to.

At noon, no-one had been taken to that room.

Others in the queue also expressed happiness at the chance to be vaccinated.

Resident Joseph Mthiyane, 71, said he was happy to be vaccinated and said he will feel safer after being inoculated.

Those who were too frail to register were in the vaccination queue after their relatives gave consent for them to receive the jabs.