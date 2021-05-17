Soccer boss Irvin Khoza queues for Covid-19 vaccine

Citizens over the age of 60 have come out in their numbers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Munsieville Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is among the senior citizens who will be vaccinated at the centre on Monday. He queued to be screened before being scheduled for his jab.

“I'm grateful to be among first to be vaccinated and I'm here to do what is right for my country so that we may return to normality,” he said.

“As chairman of football, l felt the need to lead by example and vaccinate. This is not about status but about doing what is right.”