South Africa

Teen killed by guard's 'warning shot' as protest turns violent in Mangaung

17 May 2021 - 15:55
Mangaung police are monitoring a violent protest which has claimed the life of at least one person. Stock photo.
Mangaung police are monitoring a violent protest which has claimed the life of at least one person. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A security guard was arrested after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during violent protests in Mangaung in the Free State on Monday.

The area has been rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. 

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 57-year-old security guard fired a shot in a bid to scare off protesters who went to attack a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road.

“The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 15-year-old boy. The boy died at the scene. The security guard was arrested and will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on a charge of murder,” Makhele said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a 41-year-old complainant and manager of Mangaung metro solid waste was driving his white BMW on MacKenzie Street in Heidedal on the way to work when he was stopped by a Silver Isuzu bakkie.

He was approached by three males. One of them produced a firearm and ordered him out of the vehicle. They then drove away with the BMW, which was recovered shortly afterwards burnt out. 

A case of hijacking was registered for further investigation.

Police said they were monitoring the situation, which was still tense.

More coverage on the protest from Twitter:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Rapists target woman during Nancefield Hostel protest

There have been no arrests yet after the violent gang-rape of a 45-year-old woman during a service protest in Klipspruit, Soweto, on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Oxford scam artists turn Bloemfontein principal into a fake prof

A college principal who insists on calling herself a professor, despite not being appointed one by a recognised university, has lost a legal bid to ...
News
1 day ago

Police deployed to Khayelitsha after 11 die in a day of suspected revenge killings

Additional police have been deployed to Khayelitsha in the Western Cape after 11 murders were reported in a single day,  provincial police said on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  4. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  5. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X