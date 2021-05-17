Teen killed by guard's 'warning shot' as protest turns violent in Mangaung

A security guard was arrested after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during violent protests in Mangaung in the Free State on Monday.

The area has been rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 57-year-old security guard fired a shot in a bid to scare off protesters who went to attack a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road.

“The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 15-year-old boy. The boy died at the scene. The security guard was arrested and will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on a charge of murder,” Makhele said in a statement.