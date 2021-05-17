'This is the best way of being safe': Pretoria man, 72, lines up for Covid-19 vaccine

It was all systems go at Pretoria’s FF Ribeiro Clinic, where scores of the city’s elderly and health workers queued for their Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Solomon Laka, 72, who lives in an inner city shelter for the elderly, said they had been told to get to the clinic early.

“I am excited. I got here early. I am ready. I only knew about the vaccines last week and that we could come to this clinic today.

“I don't have a cellphone so I could not register my name, but I have been told I will be helped.”