Tshwane doctor confident the vaccine rollout will be a success

Although Tshwane experienced a slow start to the day as government launched phase 2 of its Covid-19 vaccination programme, health officials believe it will be smooth sailing going forward.

With a target of vaccinating 468 people over the age of 60 a day, Dr Mpho Shabangu is confident the programme will be a success.

Shabangu, the Gauteng health department’s primary healthcare manager in Tshwane, said on Monday it was all systems go.

“Yes, there have been challenges but we are overcoming them,” she said.

“We have been running intensive education campaigns. These include staff visiting old age homes and doing door-to-door visits. We have been speaking to the elderly, listening to their fears and explaining that the vaccines are safe.”