Turning point in SA's 14-month fight against Covid-19: Vaccine rollout gains momentum

SA's vaccination programme offers the country the best hope of saving lives and jobs and getting the economy back on track.

Addressing a health department webinar on Sunday night to announce the start of the second phase of the vaccination campaign, Business for SA steering committee chair Martin Kingston said for the campaign to succeed, the pace and scale of registration and administering the shot needed to speed up.

“Business fully supports vaccination,” said Kingston. “In respect of Covid-19, vaccination is the best health policy, it is the best social policy, and it is the best economic policy.”

SA's business community had been working with the health department and the Solidarity Fund to build vaccination capacity.

Business for SA's contribution to the campaign will see 13 private sites capable of administering 3,500 jabs daily come on line on Monday. The number will rise to 40 sites by the end of the week and 80 sites by the end of the following week which will increase capability to 22,000 vaccinations per day.